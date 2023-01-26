The manager of Barcelona’s Sutton nightclub, Robert Massanet, said in a statement that Dani Alves saw the alleged rape victim cry the night of December 30 last year.

According to Massanet, after the alleged abuse perpetrated, the Brazilian and his complainant met. And the 23-year-old girl “had no consolation.”

‘Alves had to see her cry’

Photo: Screenshots Instagram Dani Alves

The player was leaving the nightclub when he passed by the person in charge of the establishment who, at that moment, was trying to calm down the 23-year-old girl who reported having been raped by the Brazilian in the bathroom. The athlete has been detained since January 20.

The statement has been obtained by the Catalan newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’. According to the publication, after spending 16 minutes in the bathroom with Daniel Alves, the young woman called her cousin to leave the club as soon as possible. The other friend of the duo had already left the place.

The two collected their belongings and walked past a security guard whom the victim had played a prank on when entering the club. The clerk was surprised to see her crying profusely and approached her. According to the statement, When questioned by the security guard, “the young woman collapsed”. Then the establishment launched the protocol to be applied in cases of violence against women.

The alleged victim was then taken to a separate location in a hallway. In her testimony, Massanet told investigators that he tried for several minutes to calm the young woman down so that she would verbalize what had happened.

“I had no consolation. But I asked him: ‘What happened to you? Tell me what happened to you! You have to calm down. But he impressed me a lot,'” Massanet said. At that moment, Daniel Alves passed through the corridor where the manager, the security guard and the victim were. The Brazilian was leaving the club.

“Alves had to see her cry”he said about that reunion after the alleged abuse.

The young woman was taken to a room after she could report what happened. And the nightclub employees called the police.

OR GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

More sports news