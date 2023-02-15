Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Dani Alves: the relationship with the Robinho case that sinks him more

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
Dani Alves: the relationship with the Robinho case that sinks him more


close

They contradict the version of Dani Alves for abuse: they reveal the results of DNA tests

Daniel Alves.

Daniel Alves.

The soccer player is still in prison on charges of sexual abuse.

The case Daniel Alves It advances and the news reveals new problems for the Brazilian footballer, in jail for investigation sexual abuse.

The player’s situation is complicated, because he has changed his version of events on several occasions, which raises doubts about the veracity of his statement.

What does Robinho have to do with it?

Now, it was learned that his delicate case had a judicial link with that of the former Brazilian soccer player Robinho.

In fact, the association of the two cases would be key for Alves to remain in prison and not have been able to enjoy parole.

According to information from the Brazilian media outlet Uol, the prosecutor’s office of the trial court number 15 resorted to the Robinho’s case to articulate the cause of Dani Alves.

It turns out that the former Real Madrid striker was part of a gang rape of a 23-year-old girl in a nightclub in Milan on January 22, 2013.

The sentence in his case was finalized in 2022 and he was sentenced to nine years in prison, but since the Brazilian constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilians, the former player was released in his country.

What is being reported now is that the Spanish justice, based on this precedent, is afraid that Alves will travel to Brazil and then he will not be able to be extradited in the face of a possible sentence.

The events that have Alves in prison occurred on December 30 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Alves is accused of raping a 23-year-old girl there.

