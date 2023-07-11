The novels, because there are two, of the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves they are stagnant Still in jail Barcelona waiting for him to tell him when the trial will begin on the alleged rape of a woman last December.

Similarly, there is another chapter in his life, which is the relationship he has had with Joana Sanz, his last wife, who has given something to talk about.

(Lewis Hamilton sticks out his chest for the ‘Shakira effect’: success of the pilot before the singer)

(‘I didn’t go to steal’: Juan Fernando Quintero reacts after harsh words from ‘Bolillo’)

What’s happening?

Once Alves’ problem became known, Sanz was devastated. On her social networks, she began to upload messages in which her sadness was noticeable.

In addition, in those days, the valued model had lost her mother, for which two huge problems arose.

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz. See also Dakar | Desert storm creates mud hell in Ha'il

Sanz asked Alves for divorcebut this has also become a nightmare for her, because after several visits to jail, hers and her lawyer, there is no agreement between the parties.

means of Spain They began to investigate what is happening between the two and there is already a conclusion.

“Joana Sanz is clear that she is going to divorce Dani Alves. It has been speculated that, if she wants to get divorced, why haven’t the procedures started. Dani Alves is not accepting the conditions of the divorce. He is putting all possible obstacles so that it does not take place ”, they say in ‘That’s life’, from Telecinco.

(Shakira swept: tremendous party after seeing Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 GP)

Sports