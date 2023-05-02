On January 20, Brazilian footballer Dani Alves was arrested in BarcelonaSpain, after being denounced by sexual assault by a 23-year-old girl with whom he was on December 30 at a nightclub in the city.

As the authorities have been able to establish, the player and the alleged victim had sex in a bathroom, however, it is being investigated whether said meeting was consensualbecause the young woman denies it and the athlete defends his innocence from prison.

Several revelations about this case have the player ‘on the ropes’, since the versions of the events between the two involved do not coincide and both defenses have provided different evidence to the judicial process against Alves.

Audience of Dani Alves in Barcelona

Changes in Alves’ statements

The footballer has changed his testimony five times. For his part, the victim has remained faithful to the first version of him and has not changed anything from his story.

The Brazilian went from saying in his first statements that he did not even know the young woman, then that he had met her in the disco’s bathrooms without anything happening between them, then he admitted that he had met the young woman through some friends .

A short time later, he pointed out that there was a sexual encounter between the two in which there was no penetration, but that everything consisted of fellatio with the consent of the woman.

Finally, The Brazilian acknowledged a few weeks ago in his last statement that he had had sexual relations with her; however, he maintained that it was all with his consent.

Joana Sanz, ex-wife of Dani Alves. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

DNA test on the victim

The biological tests carried out on the young woman, contrasted with the footballer’s DNA, showed that she did have traces of Alves’ semen in her vaginal area.

Security camera recordings

Around 25 hours of recording from the nightclub’s security cameras are in the hands of the authorities and the journalist Nacho Abad, from the program On everyone’s lipshad access to part of that material and recounted what he saw in the images of the night.

“They access that table where the two men are. We see how they greet each other and many minutes pass. They are dancing, drinking, there is a very jovial atmosphere, of a disco night. And a certain intimacy between the complainant and Alves while Bruno also He is chatting and dancing animatedly,” he said.

However, then a key event would have occurred, as Alves would have touched the 23-year-old’s buttocks. “I watch how he touches the girl’s ass. I tell you that he touches her ass and her consent is in her head. (…) If she doesn’t consent, my reaction would have been to push her away and say ‘don’t touch my ass ‘, and I don’t see that. He touches her ass and she grabs him by the waist. Voluntarily, she goes to the bathroom a few seconds later,” said Abad.

This fact has opened a controversy among those who closely follow the case, since on the one hand there are those who point out that this action showed consent on the part of the young woman, while others defend that accepting this contact did not imply that she wanted it to escalate into a relationship. sexual.

However, the main question in the case is what happened in the bathroom, since there are no images and the cameras in the social areas show that the footballer first went to the bathroom and minutes later “the young woman entered through the same door “.

the private suite

‘El Periódico’ published exclusively a few days ago a photograph of the suite in the nightclub that Alves had at their disposal and his friend during the night from December 30 to 31, which had a long armchair and other small ones, as well as a television and a table.

Although Alves’ lawyer has used the images to show that the young woman went to the bathroom with her consent, the footballer must explain why, if she agreed to go to the place to have sex, they did not go to the suite but to the bathroom.

