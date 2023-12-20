The former Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves will be tried in Spain from February 5 to 7 for an alleged rape of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub at the end of last year, the competent Barcelona court announced on Wednesday.

At the end of November, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office requested a nine-year prison sentence for Dani Alves, 40, who has been in provisional prison since last January for these events.

In its provisional conclusions written on November 24, to which AFP had access, the Public Ministry requested “a nine-year prison sentence” for the former player, as well as compensation. to the victim 150,000 euros ($163,000), for an alleged crime of “sexual assault with penetration.”



The Prosecutor's Office also requests another ten years of supervised release for Alves, once he completes the prison sentence imposed on him, as well as the prohibition of approaching or communicating with the victim during that period.

The former full-back of the Brazilian national team, Barcelona, ​​PSG and Sevilla, who denies the alleged rape that allegedly occurred in a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in the early hours of December 31, 2022, is in a prison about 40 km from Barcelona since last January 20, after his first statement before the investigating judge.

The footballer remains in a Barcelona prison. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

After meeting in that place, which the former FC Barcelona winger had already frequented,

Alves would have invited the young woman to enter another exclusive area where the small sink was, which she did not know about. There, according to the Prosecutor's Office, the former player would have shown a “violent attitude” towards the young woman, whom he attacked and forced to have sexual relations, despite her resistance.

The victim, who after receiving medical attention that night ended up reporting the events on January 2, currently suffers from “post-traumatic stress disorder of globally high intensity” for which he is undergoing treatment, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Alves, who initially denied knowing the girl, has changed his version several times in this time, but ended up admitting that they had had relations, although consensual, according to sources close to the case. The Spanish justice system has denied provisional release to Alves on several occasions, alleging, among other reasons, the risk of flight.

