Dani Alves: the new statement that could aggravate his case

The case Daniel Alves will have a new episode this Wednesday, in which the defense lawyers of the Brazilian player will try again to get him out of jail, where he was sent in the middle of an investigation for sexual abuse.

The player’s situation is complicated, because he has changed his version of events on at least three occasions, which raises doubts about the veracity of his statement.

This Wednesday, the journalist Carlos Quilez revealed a detail of a new statement by Alves that could further entangle the case. For the first time, the Brazilian admitted that there was vaginal penetration, something he had denied in his previous statements.

The next step after Dani Alves’ new statement

Now, the trial has a new element: to determine if that penetration was consented or not. The player claims the former and the victim denies it.

“The report of injuries prepared by the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, ​​specialized in sexual assaults, verifies vaginal penetration and certifies the existence of bruises, scratches and bites on the young woman’s body, added to the state of nervousness and anxiety that she presented after her meeting with Alves”, revealed the portal Informalia.

The events occurred on December 30 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Alves is accused of raping a 23-year-old girl there.

Alves entered prison on January 20 and Pumas de México, the club he was playing with, terminated his contract. However, the player’s defense appealed the judge’s decision to send him to prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office opposed the Barcelona Court leaving him on provisional release, considering that the risk of flight persists and that the indications that he committed the alleged violation persist.

