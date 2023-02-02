Far away are those golden days when Daniel Alves he enjoyed popularity and respect for being a historical player with many scrolls.

As soon as the news of the accusation against the Brazilian soccer player for sexual assault was released and the respective capture was subsequently given, the Mexican club Pumas, who had presented him as one of their great hires, made drastic decisions. One of them was to cancel the contractual relationship in a sudden way. This is how he reported it Leopoldo Silvapresident of the club as soon as the preventive prison in Barcelona.

This Thursday, new details of the letter that the top leader of the Mexican team sent to Alves’ representative were revealed, in which, in addition to informing him of the decision to cancel the contract, he demands a millionaire sum of money as compensation.

The figure in question was released by UOL Sporte, which highlighted that the club claims 5,000,000 dollars for violating the terms of conduct included in the contract.

The claim is based on a clause that penalizes any footballer linked to doping cases, “any scandal that becomes public” or “any act that is considered a crime according to the legislation of the country in which it took place.” The player, with the accusation he faces, would not comply with the third point.

The player is irremediably obliged to reimburse the club for the payment of the compensation provided for in the fifteenth clause of the contract, in the amount of 5 million net dollars

“For very serious breaches by the player, in the terms provided in the fourteenth and fifteenth clauses of the contract, the player is irremediably obliged to reimburse the club for the payment of compensation provided for in the fifteenth clause of the contract, in the amount of 5 million net dollars, that is, free of all taxes or withholdings,” argues the Club Universidad Nacional AC, popularly known as Pumas de la UNAM.

If Alves does not pay the compensation, the university club could resort to FIFA: “Pumas reserves the right to take any and all actions before FIFA and/or in any other pertinent and competent jurisdiction, to claim compensation, which was agreed upon in the terms of the fifteenth clause of the contract”.

As if that were not enough, Adidas, the German sports clothing and equipment firm, which sponsored him, He did not renew his contract, which ended 30 days after the World Cup in Qatar.

In his brief stint at the club, Alves played 13 games. His last meeting was on January 8.

