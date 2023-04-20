The former player of FC Barcelona Dani Alves He acknowledged before the judge that he had consensual sexual relations, vaginally and orally, with the young woman who denounced him for raping her at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona and has argued that he lied in his first statement to hide his infidelity from his wife.

According to legal sources, the footballer, who has been in pretrial detention since January 20, testified this morning for about half an hour, for the second time and at his own request, before the head of the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona investigating him for the alleged rape.

Alves, who in his first statement before the magistrate who sent him to prison put forward up to three different versions of the facts, today acknowledged for the first time that he had sexual relations with the young woman vaginally and orally at the Sutton nightclub -until now only He had admitted a fellatio- but they were consented.

The Brazilian footballer, who has been taken to court by the Mossos d’Esquadra since the brians jail 2 where he has been an intern for three months, has presented his final version of what happened at the Sutton nightclub on December 30, in an appearance that began with his account of the events and continued with questions from the parties, to whom He has had no qualms in answering.

However, there are some unknowns that remain unanswered after this new statement, which weighs against him.

The first is that Alves said that the person he was with had knelt down when he entered the bathroom to give him a ‘motu proprio’ fellatio.

But the injuries presented by the accuser, it is noted, are not from a consensual relationship. The above, after the tests that were done hours after the fact.

The second. Alves says that he sat on the toilet and that she had knelt down. Then the victim had sat down and he would have entered her.

But here a question arises that still has no answer: Why were there traces of the victim on the doorknob, the cistern and the wall?

In the case of Dani Alves, there is no coherence or persistence in the statements. This is one of the typical cases where consent is important, because there are no injuries and there are no wounds. That is why we lawyers and jurists insist so much that don’t touch consent pic.twitter.com/dTHqxCHJCt — Mª José Landaburu (@MJLandaburu) April 19, 2023

