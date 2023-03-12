Daniel Alves still in jail. Soon the date of the beginning of his trial will be known, which the world of the world is waiting for. soccer.

Alves, who is accused of sexual abuse and rape by a young woman who says he forced her to have sex in a nightclub, hopes his situation will be defined as soon as possible.

The magistrates of the third section of the Barcelona audience They have thus dismissed the appeal of the Brazilian player against the arrest warrant of the investigating judge who sent him to jail on January 20, after which he was admitted to the prison Brians 2, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

The soccer player faces “a crime of sexual assault with penetration of article 179 of the Criminal Code” and this crime in Spain has a penalty between four and 12 years in prison, said the newspaper El Mundo.

It is pointed out that, suddenly, it may be less years, and that it would take into account the alleged abuse of authority by forcing the victim. “Thus, the Brazilian could face a sentence of between 8 and 10 years in prison,” he specified.

“In recent weeks, the soccer player’s lawyers have done everything possible to get him out of prison. However, each request was rejected, due to the compelling evidence against him,” says www.reportajes.com

And he added: “A psychological test of the victim will be requested and that it be recorded, to find out his true psychological state. Although the justice system initially refused the request for the recording to preserve the identity of the victim, The lawyers continue to insist on that request”.

The defense warns that the idea is to show that the Brazilian did not commit a crime and they want to prove that if something happened it was a consensual act.

“The strategy is to show that the victim has psychological problems and is not telling the truth,” it was indicated.

