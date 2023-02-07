Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Dani Alves: the heartbreaking phrase that his complainant for sexual abuse repeated

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
0


Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

IT’S NOT TIME TO SHUT UP

The woman, who has filed a forceful complaint, only said 5 words when leaving the bar.

The two friends of the young woman allegedly raped by the former Barça player
Daniel Alves at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona they have endorsed the victim’s version before the judge and have ratified that the footballer also approached them when they were having a few drinks in the private room.

According to legal sources, the two girls -a cousin and a friend of the victim- testified as witnesses before the judge investigating Alves for allegedly raping a young woman in a private bathroom in a reserved room at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona the night last December 30.

And, as reported by the Spanish press, their testimonies agree on one detail: the heartbreaking phrase that the young woman repeated when leaving the disco.

(Do not stop reading: Dani Alves: contradictions that have cornered him for alleged sexual abuse).

‘They won’t believe me’

Photo:

Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

According to reports on Tuesday by media such as the Catalans ‘La Vanguardia’ and ‘Mundo deportivo’, the 23-year-old girl insistently repeated when she left the bar where she would have been abused: “They won’t believe me. They won’t believe me”.

This would also have been ratified by the waiters who served the drinks to the alleged victim and her friends in Sutton’s private room.

Specifically, the girls who accompanied the complainant have maintained that
Alves invited them, through a nightclub waiter, to have a few drinks in the private room where he was partying with a friend of his. Once there, they affirm that the soccer player also approached them, with apparently sexual intentions, before inviting the victim to enter the bathroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

SPORTS
*With EFE

