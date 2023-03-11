In case of Daniel Alves He is quiet, waiting for it to be known when the soccer player’s trial begins, who is still in a prison in Barcelona.

Alves is in prison while his case of possible sexual harassment and rape in a Barcelona nightclub is resolved, each day has a new chapter.

In recent days there has been talk that the trial would begin very soon and that, if he is found guilty, he will be able to pay a sentence of between 4 and 12 years in prison.

The messages

The last thing that was known was that his ex-wife visited him in jail and defended him.

“Yes, me and your children believe in your innocence,” he said Dinorah Santana, when abandoned the prison sector in Barcelona.

In these days, in addition, some messages from his mother were known, who suffers from the situation that her son accused of sexual crimes in prison is going through.

“What God has united no one can separate; we love you to infinity and beyond,” he wrote on his social networks. Lucia Alves.

And he added: “My family, my life, I love them to infinity.”

“Friends who will never betray you, if you feed a dog for 3 days, they will remember you for 30 years; if you feed a person for 30 years, they will forget you in 3 days,” said Lucia.

Recently, the magistrates of the third section of the Court of Barcelona dismissed the appeal of the Brazilian player against the prison order of the investigating judge who sent him to jail on January 20, after which he entered the prison Brians 2, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).



“I know that my smile bothered me so much that Judas’s traitors took it from me in those 40 days, but my faith in God will not be able to take it away from me, I remain firm and strong towards victory,” said the Brazilian’s mother.

