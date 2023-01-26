“Justice”, claims a 23-year-old girl who denounces being a victim of sexual abuse by the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves.

“I am innocent”, he defends himself while releasing some contradictions.

“I know who my husband is,” supports his wife.

“Alves also touched me,” says a key witness.

“That sexual violence does not go unpunished,” claims the spokeswoman for the Catalan Government.

Dani Alves, sent to preventive detention last Friday for this case, is at the center of the controversy. He went from freedom as a right back, to waiting for the law to dictate his freedom or not.

Dani Alves has never been talked about as much outside of Brazil as it is now. Not even when he won what he won –since he holds the record for being the footballer with the most titles in history with 46, 4 more than Messi–, nor when he played for the last great Barcelona, ​​nor when he was summoned against all odds to the World Cup in Qatar at the age of 39, not when he went from Barcelona to Juventus, not when he arrived in Mexico, not when he got into the occasional controversy, political or nocturnal. There was talk, sure, but not that much.

Now, his name resounds and not because of his glory, but because he is wrapped in a serious investigation that has him in a cell.

The fall of Dani Alves began last Friday when a Spanish judge ruled that he was going to preventive detention and without bail, after being accused of rape. The young woman’s story, revealed by El Periódico de España, is lurid. She says that everything happened on the night of December 30 in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​that she was going with friends, that Alves invited them to the VIP area of ​​the place, that later he locked her in a bathroom, that he forced her to sit on top of him , that he threw her to the ground, that he forced her to give him oral sex, that she resisted, that he slapped her, and then, “he picked her up from the ground and penetrated her until he ejaculated.”

The young woman wants justice, demands justice, what’s more, she is not willing to receive financial compensation, although she could access it, according to a report by El País in Spain.

The judge ruled on Friday, January 20, the transfer to prison to prevent Alves from fleeing, contemplating that he was a public figure, that he has economic power and, above all, that there is no extradition from Brazil to Spain. So Alves, the soccer player who reached the top and spent his sporting auction with relative calm in the Mexican league, could have a sentence of up to twelve years in prison. If his epilogue was silent, his present thunders.

The fall of Alves

In Alves he applies that of playing how he lives: he is an irreverent full-back, who does not like to feel handcuffed as a right-back.

He is one of those full-backs who buy a fight with cash, who defies with his appearance as a rebellious boy, with tattoos, a shaved head and a sporadic beard that, as usually happens with some beards, they seem to hide something.

Alves is also a winger who enjoys the field, who dances it, who makes his lane a green sambadrome. And for more proof that he plays as he lives, he is a right-back who lives on the right: he was an open promoter of Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign for the presidency of Brazil in the last elections…

Off the pitch, his life, his career, has not escaped scandal. Before the current one that has him cornered against the ropes – let’s say against the bars – he was already immersed in an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry of his country for receiving 6.2 million reais from the government through an inactive NGO.

Alves has also had other notorious troubles such as that of the Spanish Treasury, which last July included him for the fourth year in a row among its most prominent defaulters: it is said that he owes a figure of more than two million euros.

And it is not a discovery that if the right side is its habitat, the night is its preferred destination.

His nightlife, like so many eccentrics of the ball, many of them Brazilian, is hectic, controversial. Alves enters the list of those who make staying up late a habit of life.

That is Dani Alves off the field. Inside, he has been a superb footballer. Alves, who only lacks the World Cup in his showcase, is one more of that lineage of Brazilian full-backs, those who are full-backs but look like attackers.

He had the privilege of playing with Messi, he threw some good passes at Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. In the Catalan club he won everything, 6 leagues, 5 Copas del Rey, 5 Spanish Super Cups, 5 Champions, among other treasures. And to make matters worse, he has just finished his third World Cup with Brazil, where his call-up sparked national controversy.

In any case, his apparent end to his sports career took him easy, at the Pumas de México club, where, according to the judge in the case, he earned 300,000 euros a month. But the club, as soon as the scandal broke out, terminated his contract. So Alves spends his days locked up, without a team and awaiting sentencing.

Alves in the global spotlight

His name sounds and it is not for goals. Dani Alves has stirred up the already hectic media life of footballers. The provisional imprisonment of him has been an informational tsunami.

As in one of those novels that are so passionate about in times of social networks, Alves generates information on a daily basis. In Spain there is a small information revolution with the Alves case. Jordi Gil is a Catalan journalist for the newspaper Sport and recounts. “It has been news with a great impact and it continues to be as new data becomes known and new information emerges, such as the change of the player’s lawyer or that he has been transferred to another center for security. Alves is a player very loved by the culé fans and people are surprised that he could have committed such a serious act, yes, there is currently a lot of awareness of gender violence and if the facts are proven, there is consensus that the law should be applied law with the utmost rigor whoever is involved”.

In Brazil the effect has not been minor. Brazilian journalists say that the case has had a negative impact on society and that the media cover it very carefully. They assure that there is a huge rejection towards the footballer, and there are strong positions.

“The case of Daniel Alves is an insane scandal of historic proportions. There are a lot of serious indications that justify immediate positioning, with due reservations about the (decreasing) possibility that he is innocent”, wrote the Brazilian columnist Milly Lacombe in UOL Esporte.

And a colleague of hers, Alicia Klein, wrote in the same medium: “If there is any doubt, this is my position: I believe in the victim. Because very few women submit to the cruelty of public scrutiny by making up a rape story.”

In Spain there are also voices in support of women. The mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, said firmly: “When we suffer an attack, our city should not judge us, but should accompany us and defend us… There are many of us who are with you and we send you all our strength.”

In the football environment, many prefer not to involve their opinion. His former teammate and current Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, was “shocked” and stones fell on him for ignoring the woman’s situation.

In the middle of everything is also the Alves family. His ex-partner, his two children, and his current wife, Joana Sanz, who intercedes for him: “I know who my husband is, I know how I met him, I know how respectful he is because not even when he was getting to know me did he lack to respect”.

Meanwhile, Alves has given contradictory versions that sink him, such as denying the accusation and then saying that there were relations, but with consent, and that it was the victim who pounced on him. Another detail against him is the crescent tattoo that he has on his lower abdomen and that the complainant described when recounting his version.

The soccer player is still in preventive detention at the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center, where he was transferred for security.

Spanish media say that he was assigned a cell in module 13, which usually houses those investigated or convicted of crimes against sexual freedom. Her family has added a prestigious lawyer named Cristóbal Martell to her defense, just when the testimony of a woman who was with the alleged victim was known and who reported that the soccer player also touched her.

Dani Alves is against the bars, and faces the most severe arbitrator, that of justice, who will decide whether to grant him pardon or sentence.

PAUL ROMERO

SPORTS JOURNALIST EL TIEMPO

In networks: @PabloRomeroET

