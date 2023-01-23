Daniel Alves, The player with the greatest number of titles in the history of football, entered preventive detention in Barcelona (Spain) on Friday due to a strong complaint of sexual abuse.

The Brazilian soccer player, who was separated from the Pumas de México after being arrested, allegedly abused a 23-year-old girl on December 30, in the bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​according to the complaint.

Although Alves had said that he did not know the woman who accuses him, this Sunday it was learned that the player modified his version and agreed to have had sexual relations with her. Of course, arguing that there was no abuse.

Now, with that information on the table, Dinorah Santanaex-wife of Alves and mother of his two teenage children, decided to break the silence due to the difficult situation of the man from the Brazilian National Team.

And he did it forcefully.

‘It’s a nightmare’

“Dani would never do this. I’m telling you because I’ve known him for 22 years and I was married to him for 10. It seems to me that it is a nightmare and that it is not happening“Said Santana, in dialogue with ‘Telecinco’.

The woman, with whom Alves married in 2008, also told how the two children they had while they were together are doing.

“It is a shock for my children, who are teenagers and are having a very bad time”He limited himself to saying in a chat with the medium in question.

Currently, Santana works as an agent for Alves. According to ‘O Globo’, it is expected that he will meet with Alves’ lawyer in Spain in order to coordinate the steps to follow in the case.

“He told his lawyer to call me to solve the most urgent things. The lawyer says that she can’t tell anything. She told me that she is working on the case. And that she needs to work to help him, that he cannot be attending to everyone. Only she has been able to see it”recounted Dinorah Santana.

