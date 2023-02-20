The lawyer of the girl who was allegedly raped by the soccer player Daniel Alves He has affirmed that a hypothetical provisional release for the player “would be an attack on the psychological integrity” of the victim, waiting for the court to decide whether to agree to the request for release.

the lawyer Esther Garcia Lopez, who defends the victim of the alleged sexual assault of Dani Alves on December 30 in the bathroom of a disco in Barcelona, ​​has attended the media after the court hearing in which the ABarcelona Provincial Court He has listened to the arguments of all parties regarding the request for freedom made by Alves two weeks ago.

(Shakira and Piqué: filter details of Clara Chía’s song, backlash?)

(Nairo Quintana, without a team, but a door opens for him)

“We have maintained the same position that we defended in writing two weeks ago: we understand that provisional detention must be kept communicated and without bail, not only because of the indications of criminality, which there are, but because there is still a high risk of flight,” he declared. Garcia Lopez.

Preferences?

Alves’ defense has referred to the appeal he filed to request his release and, after insisting that the footballer has sufficient roots in Spain to guarantee that she will not flee, she has once again questioned the victim’s version, among other aspects because she does not present vaginal lesions.

While the legal fight continues, A3 Noticias spoke with Alberto Gómez, CSIF coordinator of prisons in Catalonia.



“We don’t know how the human mind can react to the shock of being deprived of liberty,” he said.

Photo: Anthony Lacerda. efe

And he added: “It is something that is done in many cases and having a cellmate makes their integration faster.”

For the Coordinator, Alves is one more case than the others who are in prison.

“Yes, it is very uncomfortable because of all the noise that is generated and the expectation that it generates. From minute 1 that he enters prison, he is treated as one of the almost 1,400 inmates we have today at Brians 2,” he said.

(Cristiano Ronaldo: fan invades the field and look at his reaction, video)