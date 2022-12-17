Dani Alves fulfilled his goal of playing in the world cup with the Brazilian team, however, his time in Qatar 2022 was not very outstanding, having a substitute role and not being able to do much to avoid the failure of Verde Amarela, which she was eliminated by her counterpart from Croatia. That being the case, the 39-year-old veteran will surely step aside from the team permanently and focus on closing his career within clubs.
Although, days ago the future of the former Barcelona was in doubt, since it was not known if he had intentions of returning to Mexico with the Pumas de la UNAM, despite the fact that the university team awaits it, as stated by the club’s coach Rafael Puente Jr. Now, Dani’s future has become much clearer after the player rejected offers in order to fulfill his contract with the team from the capital of Mexico.
Botafogo would have put a formal offer on Dani Alves’ table for him to return to Brazilian football and end his career within his country, however, the veteran has rejected said offer practically immediately. The full-back, converted as a containment medium, is clear that he wants to fulfill the 6-month contract ahead of him that he has with the cougars and therefore will not listen to propositions. Alves will join the squad as soon as his rest days after the World Cup are finally over.
