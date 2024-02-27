The Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison by a court in Barcelona that found him guilty of raping a woman in the bathrooms of a nightclub in that Spanish city at the end of 2022.

The judges considered it “proven that the victim did not consent and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the complainant, to understand the rape as proven,” the court said in a statement, two weeks after the end of the trial.

Barcelona punishment

While Dani Alves waits for his defense to appeal the decision, hoping to have a penalty reduced, he has now received a blow from one of his former teams.

This Monday the Catalan press reported that Barça has removed Dani Alves' status as a club legend footballer, a condition that up to 102 footballers have who have defended the Blaugrana shirt since its foundation, on November 29, 1899.

Players like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué have been the latest to join a list headed by the founder of the entity, Joan Gamper.

Alves continued his successful career in Barcelona with the modest sum of Barcelona with 23 championships, including 3 Champions Leagues and 6 Spanish leagues.

“Barça has made this symbolic act effective once the sentence for sexual assault has been final”says the newspaper Sport.

The Brazilian earned the status of Barça's legendary footballer for his 408 games with the Blaugrana team over eight and a half seasons spread over two stages.

Alves won three Champions Leagues there, three Spanish Super Cups, three Club World Cups, six Leagues, four Copas del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups.

SPORTS

More sports news