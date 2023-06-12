The Barcelona audience decided to keep the Brazilian soccer player Daniel AlveHe is in provisional prison, where he has been since January accused by a woman of having raped her, after rejecting a new appeal from his defense considering, among other things, that the risk of escape is still present.

“We dismiss the appeal filed by the procedural representation of Daniel Alves da Silva,” the magistrates wrote in their decision published this Monday, once again closing the door for the soccer player to await trial, still without a date, in freedom.

The analysis

After analyzing the new allegations and proceedings, the magistrates of the Court of Barcelona, ​​who had already denied another request from the player in February, reaffirm that “the indications of criminality that at the time we valued as sufficient to impute the fact and as a basis for the precautionary measure remain unchanged.”

The judges also do not consider it sufficient, for example, that Alves’ children have registered near Barcelona to justify their roots in the country.

“The flight risk remains and continues to be based on the reasons that we have already stated and to which we must necessarily refer. We believe that no other precautionary measure can neutralize said risk with sufficient guarantees,” they reiterate.

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

This new request – which tried to reverse another refusal to release him, pronounced this time by the investigating judge in May – was once again opposed by both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution.

Alves, 40, has been in provisional prison, communicated and without bail since January 20, for an open case for an alleged crime of sexual assault, which in Spain includes rape. A young woman accuses him of having raped him in the private bathrooms of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

The version of the athlete, who initially claimed not to know the complainant, has changed several times.

another request

In April, he testified again at his own request before the investigating judge and affirmed that they had consensual sexual relations, but said that he initially denied it to try to cover up the infidelity to his then partner. Most successful footballer in history, with 43 titles,

Alves lived the most glorious stage of his career at Barça, between 2008 and 2016, when together with Messi, Xavi or Iniesta He won 23 trophies, but he also played for teams like Juventus, the Paris Saint-Germain or the Mexican Pumas. In Qatarbecame the oldest Brazilian soccer player lined up in a World Cup.

AFP