The National audience Spain has decided again in favor of the former player of the Barcelona, ​​Dani Alves, in his lawsuit against Treasury, which is obliged to return 3.2 million euros, considering that he correctly declared his image rights to the treasury when he played for the Barça team.

In two sentences dated October 25 and November 2, the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court upholds the appeals presented by the footballer against the resolutions of the Central Economic-Administrative Court (TEAC) corresponding to the declarations of the income for the years 2009-2010 and 2011-2012.

Dani Alves wins litigation against the Spanish Treasury. Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

The Treasury began investigating Dani Alves in 2014 for the taxation of his image rights when he was a Barça player, and which he had transferred to the company Cedro Sports, of which 51% of its capital belonged to the player, with the other 49% corresponding to his ex-wife Dinorah Santana Da Silva, in turn joint administrator of that company.

Alves, who He has been in preventive detention in Barcelona since January and pending trial for sexual assault, he transferred his image rights to the company Cedro Sports in 2008 for 1.6 million euros and, when that same year he signed for FC Barcelona, ​​the club paid him a part of his salary through of the society.

During the inspection, the Tax Agency considered that the profits obtained from the exploitation of these image rights should be computed as capital gains following the corporate tax law.

On the other hand, the Brazilian player’s defense argued that his salary was in accordance with the law, distributing 85% through an employment contract with the club and the remaining 15% for image rights billed by Cedro Esports.

In the two sentences, which have advanced The vanguard and to which you have had access EFE, The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court refutes the interpretation made by the Tax Agency in these settlements and maintains that Dani Alves did not receive more than 15% of his salary from the company to which he had transferred his image rights.

These two sentences are added to another one also issued a few days ago by the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court for the exercise of the income corresponding to 2013-2014, in which it also agreed with Dani Alves regarding the transfer of his rights. image, annulling the resolution of the Tax Agency that demanded payment of 2 million euros, which it left without effect.

