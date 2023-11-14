The Barcelona hearing has sent the former FC Barcelona footballer to trial Daniel Alves for a crime of sexual assault, accused of raping a young woman in the booth of a Barcelona nightclub last December.

In an order, section 21 of the Court confirms the prosecution of the former Brazilian international, concluding that the statements of the victim and witnesses, as well as expert evidence, support sufficient evidence to send him to trial for the crime of sexual assault.

With this resolution, a period of five days is opened for the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution brought by the victim to present their qualification documents, the last procedure before setting the trial date.

The head of the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona prosecuted Alves in July, in a resolution in which she ratified his situation of preventive detention in which he is after being detained by the Mossos d’Esquadra accused of raping the 23-year-old girl in the nightclub’s booth Sutton on December 30, and imposed a bail of 150,000 euros to cover eventual compensation to the victim.

Alves’s defense, which since last October has Ines Guardiolarequested the annulment of the case, considering that the leaks about the investigation had violated his presumption of innocence, that the elements that cast doubt on the victim’s complaint had been ignored in an “interested and crooked” manner, and that the judge had lost “neutrality” due to the “parallel trial” of the former soccer player in the media.

“When the media dissemination is on a large scale, the contamination of the judicial investigation becomes irremediable and irreversible, the violation of the fundamental rights that assist the investigated being insurmountable,” pointed out the appeal from Alves’ defense.

The Court of Barcelona recognizes that cases that affect “public figures” have an “undoubted media impact” and that opinions can be expressed in the media that violate the presumption of innocence “in its extra-procedural aspect”, although it concludes that this It does not affect the judicial process and specifies that the way to resolve it would be the area of ​​protection of the right to honor. The Court regrets the leaks and “parallel trials.”

In its order, the Court regrets the leaks and the “parallel trials”, but insists that this cannot lead to the nullity of the investigation, since they do not have a “direct impact” on the judicial process.

He also maintains that the defense, despite its criticism of the instructor, has not requested her recusal nor has it provided evidence that her supposed impartiality was reflected in the process, but on the contrary, since it remembers that the magistrate accepted all the procedures she requested. this part during the investigation.

Regarding the defense’s request to annul the recognition of the victim, carried out on July 11, as the expert they appointed was unable to intervene, the Court refers it to the questions prior to the start of the oral trial.

The investigating judge prosecuted Alves by concluding that there are “sufficient rational indications” to “suppose” that Alves was dancing with the victim and that the former soccer player, on two occasions, took his hand and put it on his penis, before which that the girl withdrew it both times.

