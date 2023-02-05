Monday, February 6, 2023
Dani Alves receives a surprise visit from his wife in prison: “I won’t leave him alone”

February 5, 2023
Dani Alves's wife

Sanz was born in Tenerife, Spain.

Photo:

Instagram: @danialves

Sanz was born in Tenerife, Spain.

The soccer player waits in jail for a sentence to be passed in his trial.

Football player Daniel Alves He has been in preventive detention since January 20 by order of a judge, waiting for his future to be decided after being accused by a young woman of sexual abuse in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The judge ordered his imprisonment after appreciating a high risk of flight for the player, given his economic capacity, the fact that he has dual nationality – Spanish and Brazilian – and the non-existence of extradition agreements between Spain and his country of origin.

The defense has appealed to the Court of Barcelona his entry into preventive detention, arguing that such a risk of flight does not exist – the footballer voluntarily went to the Mossos, who summoned him to testify when he traveled from Mexico to Spain to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law – and that the images from the security cameras deny the victim’s version.

His wife supports him

Photo:

Instagram Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

After it was said in the press that his wife, the model and businesswoman Joana Sanz (born in Spain) would have requested a divorce, after deleting all the publications with the footballer, this weekend there were news.

Since Alves entered prison, he received a visit from his wife for the first time, as revealed this Sunday by Spanish media that captured his arrival at prison.

Joana was seen entering the prison accompanied by Bruno Brazilthe chef friend of Alves.
After more than 50 minutes, Alves’s wife said upon leaving prison: “I’m not going to leave him alone in the worst moment of his life.”

The model, in a brief meeting with the press, confirmed that there is no divorce and was very affected by the questions. When asked how the footballer was doing, she said: “What do you think?”

Joana also assured that Dani Alves has not denied her any face-to-face in recent weeks.

SPORTS

