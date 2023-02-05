Dani Alves receives a surprise visit from his wife in prison: “I won’t leave him alone”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sanz was born in Tenerife, Spain.
Instagram: @danialves
Sanz was born in Tenerife, Spain.
The soccer player waits in jail for a sentence to be passed in his trial.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Football player Daniel Alves He has been in preventive detention since January 20 by order of a judge, waiting for his future to be decided after being accused by a young woman of sexual abuse in a nightclub in Barcelona.
The judge ordered his imprisonment after appreciating a high risk of flight for the player, given his economic capacity, the fact that he has dual nationality – Spanish and Brazilian – and the non-existence of extradition agreements between Spain and his country of origin.
The defense has appealed to the Court of Barcelona his entry into preventive detention, arguing that such a risk of flight does not exist – the footballer voluntarily went to the Mossos, who summoned him to testify when he traveled from Mexico to Spain to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law – and that the images from the security cameras deny the victim’s version.
His wife supports him
After it was said in the press that his wife, the model and businesswoman Joana Sanz (born in Spain) would have requested a divorce, after deleting all the publications with the footballer, this weekend there were news.
Since Alves entered prison, he received a visit from his wife for the first time, as revealed this Sunday by Spanish media that captured his arrival at prison.
Joana was seen entering the prison accompanied by Bruno Brazilthe chef friend of Alves.
After more than 50 minutes, Alves’s wife said upon leaving prison: “I’m not going to leave him alone in the worst moment of his life.”
The model, in a brief meeting with the press, confirmed that there is no divorce and was very affected by the questions. When asked how the footballer was doing, she said: “What do you think?”
Joana also assured that Dani Alves has not denied her any face-to-face in recent weeks.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dani #Alves #receives #surprise #visit #wife #prison #wont #leave
Leave a Reply