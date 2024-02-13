The Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves denied that he raped a woman in a nightclub Barcelona and assured that the alleged victim was free to leave “at any time”, during his statement on the last day of the trial against him in the Spanish city.

“I could leave at any time, I was not obliged to be there,” she declared.

Alves about the young woman, and assured that he is not "a violent man", during a brief statement of around 20 minutes, in which he only responded to his lawyer.

One less…

At no time did he say anything to me, we were simply both enjoying it,” insisted the former player of the Barcelona or PSG, 40 years old, who has been in preventive detention for more than 12 months for the alleged events that occurred on the night of December 30 to 31, 2022.

The fiscal Elisabeth Jimenez He considered, however, that the woman presented an “absolutely credible story” since the investigations began, and assured that

Alves used “violence” to force the young woman, and maintained his request for nine years in prison.

Without another ally

The Spanish media claim that Alves' allies are gradually withdrawing due to this judicial problem.

'El Confidencial digital' pointed out that last October, coinciding with his breakup with Cristoball Martel, the lawyer who until then looked after his interests. However, it has not been until now that the information has seen the light.

And now another similar case comes to light, which leaves the footballer on the ropes and with little support.

Dani Alves and his lawyer Inés Guardiola.

“This is the communication agency that took care of its image during this process and that it hired in March,” Mundo Deportivo said.

And he added: “In addition, it provided him with a detailed analysis of all the news that was published in our country about his case and controlled the statements that the player has been making from prison in media such as 'El Programa de Ana Rosa' or 'La Vanguard'.

Sports