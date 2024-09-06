The former footballer Dani Alves was seen again in Spainafter several months without news about him, and after leaving the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, ​​where he spent more than a year locked up while his sexual abuse case was resolved.

Alvesthis year, was sentenced by the Spanish justice system to four and a half years in prison, after being found guilty of the crime of sexual abuse against a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​an event that occurred on December 30, 2022.

Little by little more details about the Dani Alves case are coming to light

After 14 months in jail, the lawyer Ines Guardiola He managed to get his client released on bail of one million euros. The former player returned to the mansion where he lived with his partner Joana Sanz.

Alves returns to the match

Dani Alves He has gone unnoticed by the Spanish press, and has rarely been seen on the street, except when he has to go to court to appear.

The Brazilian is bound by the court’s conditions for his release, as he cannot leave the country, nor must he approach or contact the victim.

Dani Alves was released from prison.

In the last few hours, the former Barcelona player was seen again in Spain, while playing an informal match with some friends and acquaintances. In a short video that was published on social media, he can be seen active and with a peculiarity.

Dani Alves He was dressed in the shirt and shorts of Boca Juniors from Argentina, club to which he has repeatedly declared a certain admiration. When he played with Sao Paulo He attended the Xeneize concentration, took photos with the players and took the shirt.

“You know how much I love Boca, and it’s not because of what people say or because it’s big; it always made me feel something different, there are some situations that identify you,” he expressed on his social networks after the 2019 match with Boca.

