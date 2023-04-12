Dani Alves, ready to play again?: the unprecedented tournament in which he would be

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Alves
Eph. WEATHER Archive
Daniel Alves
The soccer player is still in prison for denouncing sexual abuse.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves remains in the Brians II prison in Spain where he was sent accused of allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl in the bathrooms of a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.
(It may interest you: Piqué puts Shakira aside and breaks silence about Dani Alves in prison)
About his stay in prison, little by little details have been revealed, such as that he trains and has organized soccer matches between inmates.
tournament between prisons
But now, Alves is in the news again due to the announcement of the birth of a championship between prisons in Spain.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the XI Edition of the Intercentre Penitentiary Tournament, a championship that will be organized jointly with the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, which generates great expectations regarding the possibility of Alves competing and achieving a title that he never thought of.
Although it has not been announced that his detention center is included and that he is going to compete, the only option is already arousing interest on social networks.
Alves would not be the first player to win an internal tournament in jail, as Ronaldinho won one in a Paraguayan jail.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dani #Alves #ready #play #unprecedented #tournament
Leave a Reply