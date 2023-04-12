Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Dani Alves, ready to play again?: the unprecedented tournament in which he would be

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Dani Alves, ready to play again?: the unprecedented tournament in which he would be


close

Daniel Alves

Daniel Alves

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Daniel Alves

The soccer player is still in prison for denouncing sexual abuse.

The Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves remains in the Brians II prison in Spain where he was sent accused of allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl in the bathrooms of a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

(It may interest you: Piqué puts Shakira aside and breaks silence about Dani Alves in prison)

About his stay in prison, little by little details have been revealed, such as that he trains and has organized soccer matches between inmates.

tournament between prisons

But now, Alves is in the news again due to the announcement of the birth of a championship between prisons in Spain.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the XI Edition of the Intercentre Penitentiary Tournament, a championship that will be organized jointly with the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, which generates great expectations regarding the possibility of Alves competing and achieving a title that he never thought of.

Although it has not been announced that his detention center is included and that he is going to compete, the only option is already arousing interest on social networks.

Alves would not be the first player to win an internal tournament in jail, as Ronaldinho won one in a Paraguayan jail.

SPORTS

