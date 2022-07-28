Unrepeatable feats in sport have been seen at the University Olympic Stadium. From Bob Beamon’s long jump of 8.90 meters that no one has beaten, John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s fist-raised shout against racial violence to an unbeatable Diego Armando Maradona during the group stage at the World Cup of 1986. Right there a Dani Alves landed who changes stress for a perpetual smile. The Brazilian, in a gambeta as impossible as it was unexpected, has already made his debut with the Pumas. He completed the 90 minutes and provided the assist for the tying goal against Mazatlan (1-1) in the last minute.

Alves has had a youthful rhythm recently signed in Europe. He arrived in the Mexican capital on a Friday afternoon, the next day he left the jet lag to sign your contract, be introduced and do your first training. A couple of days later, he traveled to Guatemala to process his work visa and return to train. The ownership of him this Wednesday was an endorsement of the Brazilian’s perseverance. The 39-year-old Alves’ first game fell midweek due to the schedule. The rain seemed to drive away the fans, but not every day they could have a multi-champion on their field. It seemed like this, with more than 35,000 fans, more than one final night than the fifth date of Liga MX

With bright green boots, Dani Alves appeared before his team. The Mexican fans dedicated the first song to him to pamper him: “Hey, hey, Dani, Dani, hey, hey!” They threw him. The Brazilian responded with applause. Stadium music went from The Weeknd to More than anything by Sérgio Mendes, a valid cliché for tonight. The soccer player was invested as one more of Pumas when he raised his fist high and listened to the university anthem, ceremony of ancestry.

Alves changed on the field: he was a skilled midfielder, willing to serve passes rather than run. With every play, every touch, he was cheered on. Even if he just hit the routine run. When he took his first corner kick it was celebrated as a goal. Of course, when someone fouled him, the uproar was as if the murals of Siqueiros or O’Gorman had been denigrated.

The night that was going to be Alves’s, it was stolen by those from Mazatlan with 15 minutes remaining with a goal that silenced the stands. The Pumas had shown more in attack, but they got tired of so much touch. Time was running out and the cats clung to those last plays to tie. Alves, with the script already written on his legs, took a corner kick just for his teammate Nicolás Freire to make it 1-1. Joy for the university students who did not want to leave with nothing in their pockets with the statistics in their favor: 20 shots in favor of only seven of their rivals; 427 passes from the felines compared to only 284 from those from Sinaloa. The new cougar idol, Dani Alves, already gave a great sensation.

