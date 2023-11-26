Daniel Alves He continues with his trial, held in prison and awaiting sentencing, in the case of sexual abuse of which he was accused by a woman.

Meanwhile, the one who spoke up was his wife, Joana Sanzwho in an interview on the program ¡De Friday!, referred to the soccer player and the alleged victim.

“During the interview, they asked Joana Sanz if she was thinking about her husband’s alleged victim and the model’s response was shocking: “I think of myself because, if I don’t do it, no one is going to do it. Furthermore, it is an issue that is in judicial hands, I am not going to feed it further, it will be resolved by those who have to resolve it,” he said in the interview.

Photo: Instagram Joana Sanz / Dani Alves

In addition, Sanz cleared up all doubts about his divorce: “We are the same, we are not going to get divorced at the moment. He is in the situation he is in and we will remain married for the moment,” he says, although he admitted that at first that was not his decision: “He told me to do whatever I wanted, he was not going to give me a divorce and then I said ‘ Well, here we continue.’”

Sanz said that she is still close to her husband at the moment. “I am still there for him and I will continue to be there forever, the future will tell. We continue talking on the phone as if nothing was happening, we support each other as we can“, said.

Alves is accused of a crime of sexual assault as the alleged perpetrator of the rape of a young woman in the booth of a Barcelona nightclub in December of last year.

SPORTS

More sports news