Joana Sanz He lives his most complicated year, not only because of the death of his mother and the situation of his partner Daniel Alveswho is still in prison, but because of the harassment of which he is a victim on social networks.

Joana has had to put up with the situation of Albes, who entered preventive detention after being denounced for sexual assault by a 23-year-old girl.

serious threats

While the course of the process continues, the model has revealed the threatening comments that reach her social networks, linked to the case of her partner.

“You’re going to die, bitch. We’ll find you anywhere, bitch.”is the last message the model received, who shared it on her networks to denounce the aggressor user.

The post adds: “You make fun of your husband after he apologizes to you bitch. We are authorized to kill you.”

For her part, the model commented: “I have to deal with this day after day for months, media harassment, insults, threats… I don’t understand why people take all this time to vent their hatred against me.”

He added: “As far as I know, I haven’t hurt anyone, I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m a person trying to get by with my job, no one is giving me anything. I don’t understand why I have to put up with these things. We have weak days, like today, that I miss my mother, and I have to be reading this shit.”





Sanz has taken refuge in his profession as a model and in his trips to escape the pressure that the case of

