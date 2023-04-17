The footballer Dani Alves has tried to convince the judge on Monday that what happened in a bathroom in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona was not a rape, but a consensual sexual relationship between adults. The former FC Barcelona player has appeared, for the second time and on his own initiative, before the magistrate who is investigating him for sexual assault. In a statement lasting just half an hour, in which he has answered all parties, Alves has acknowledged for the first time that there was penetration, but he has insisted that the relationship was consensual and that there was “sexual tension” and mutual interest between him and the 23-year-old girl who reported the rape.

A lack of coordination between the court and the Mossos has made Alves arrive late for the statement. The police have taken him from the Brians 2 prison – he has been in pretrial detention for three months – to the City of Justice. His first statement, on January 20, was chaotic and led him to prison: he began by denying any sexual relationship with the girl and ended up acknowledging that they had had oral sex, but always consensual. Alves has tried to amend this Monday with his new lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, that strategy error. The footballer has explained that he does not confirm that statement because he was “obsessed” with his wife finding out about the infidelity. “I still love her,” he stated in her appearance.

With the Brazilian full-back already behind bars, the investigation has continued to advance and has shown, without a margin for doubt, that there was penetration. Alves has finally admitted this point and has given his version of the facts, which differs diametrically from that of the victim. The events occurred on the night of December 30 in the VIP area of ​​Sutton, a nightclub in the upper area of ​​Barcelona. The player urged a waiter to ask three girls – the victim, a cousin and a friend of his – to come to the place where he was with a friend. According to the version that she offered today, there was a “mutual sexual tension”: after dancing for a while, Alves invited her to go to the bathroom to “finish off”; It was there that the assault allegedly occurred. He has affirmed, according to judicial sources, that they entered and left separately.

Alves has explained in detail what, always according to his version, happened inside the bathroom. He has recounted that the girl voluntarily pulled down his pants while he sat on the toilet bowl and performed fellatio on her; Later, the 23-year-old woman sat with her back to him, astride him, and they had sex without a condom. After her, he held her hips, lifted her up, and ejaculated out of her. Alves has also stated that, when he left the club, he did not see her (the images show that the victim was crying, at the door, and how at that moment the player passed by). All of this, always according to his statement, was a free and voluntary act and at no time did the girl tell him that she did not want to have relationships. Regarding the reason for the complaint, he has raised the possibility that she could have been “offended or angry” because he was not “attentive or affectionate” with her after her sexual relationship.

After an initial explanation without questions from his lawyer, Alves has agreed to answer questions from all parties. The Prosecutor’s Office has asked him how he explains the injuries in the intimate area and in the knee that, according to the investigation, the victim presented, and Alves has not been able to answer how they were done, although he has suggested that it could have been at the time of performing the fellatio Martell, for her part, has asked her about the previous relationship between the two and why she interpreted that the girl was equally attracted to him. Alves has verbalized this Monday what his defense already suggested last February before the Barcelona Court, that the relationship was consented. It was at the hearing that he tried to obtain parole for his client. The magistrates denied that possibility because they consider that there is a high risk that the player, of Brazilian nationality and with significant financial resources, will flee. The defense plans to present a new letter in the next few hours, addressed to the head of the investigating court handling the case, once again requesting the player’s release.

On January 20, the 23-year-old girl offered her version of the events, which in the judge’s opinion was “forceful” and “persistent.” The girl herself assured that she did not know that the person she was with in the VIP area was a famous soccer player. The soccer player put her hand on her penis and the girl removed it. Alves told her, always according to his version, to follow her (she didn’t know there was a bathroom) and, once in that space, told her that she couldn’t leave, grabbed her head forcefully and directed it at his penis so that she could practice it. fellatio According to the victim, he came to slap her to make her do it. Moments later, he turned her on top of him and penetrated her “violently” until he ejaculated. Afterwards, the player got dressed and ordered: “I’ll go out first.” The victim came out with a broken face, burst into tears and, as soon as she left, explained the episode to the Sutton doorman, who activated the sexual assault care protocol.