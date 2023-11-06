Daniel Alves he is still in prison. Since last January the Brazilian footballer has been in a prison Barcelona and waiting for his trial to begin for an alleged rape of a woman who reported him.

Alves was in a nightclub in the Catalan capital at the end of December 2022 and the incident occurred with a woman who says he forced her to have sex.

The days go by and more and more ‘secrets’ are known about what happened that night in the bathroom. The victim has testified several times and some of what she said has already been leaked.

However, in the last few hours more details of what happened have been revealed. In the recounting of the events, the program ‘Let’s see’ warns that the woman warned: “He was behind me, I had my cousin in front of me. Then I remember that he moved away and made a gesture as if I were towards him. Until at the end I thought, talk to him and see what he wants, and I didn’t think anything else. I went there to talk to him. I never knew where I was going.”

And I add: “I remember going where he was. But I didn’t know nor could I imagine where he was taking me.. So, we got there and it was a door, he opened it and I went in, and when I went in I saw what I was getting into, I saw that it was a tiny toilet, I saw that it was very, very small, I think at that moment my shock began.” .

“I remember him lifting my dress and making me sit on it. I remember telling him: I can’t. And he started telling me a lot of things. He insisted to me that he had to tell him that it was his bitch and from that moment on I remember resisting. “She pulled up my dress and made me sit on top of her,” the woman explained.

Subsequently, Alves, according to the victim, the player damaged his knee and made this request: “He tried to get me to perform fellatio on him. I kept moving away, until he grabbed me by the neck and started slapping me,” said the young woman.

