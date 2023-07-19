Dani Alves will complete six months in prison this Thursday. The Brazilian soccer player was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on December 31, at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Now, in the midst of his judicial process, the medium ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ revealed this Wednesday new details of the statement made by the footballer, who has already changed his version of what happened on several occasions.

In this new presence before the magistrates, Alves insisted, on two occasions, on the same sentence: “I was simply an accomplice of the desire that she had or of the desire that I had.”

“For me, respect is everything in life, she never told me to stop any action, no caress, no dance… neither she nor her friends,” said the Brazilian.

The soccer player remains in a Barcelona prison. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

Dani Alves talks about the wound that the victim had on the knee

One of the key points in the process is a wound that the victim had on the knee. The Telecinco channel revealed the following transcript of what Alves began in this regard:

– Prosecutor: “Do you know that the victim had a knee injury?”

-Dani Alves: “Yes, he didn’t mention it to me…”.

– Prosecutor: “Did you see that wound?”

-Dani Alves: “I didn’t see it, I didn’t see that wound”.

– Prosecutor: “You didn’t see it, don’t you know how it caused it then?”

-Dani Alves: “No, I didn’t see it”.

The Prosecutor’s Office insisted on the victim’s anger, which would rule out the theory of consensual sex that the player handles. “I went out to the booth, returned to the position I was in and then, well, she came out. I guess she was angry with my attitude.”



Given this, the magistrates asked him why the victim would be upset if the sex was consensual. “I don’t know, maybe because of my coldness after having sex with her and not being more affectionate or affectionate after having practiced that,” replied the Brazilian.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked Alves why a friend of his contacted those close to the victim after what happened.

“I came to know after he had contacted her because at first everything was fine. All good for everyone, we were there together, we were having fun,” she said.

SPORTS