The “grand old man” of the Seleçao tells himself exclusively: “I’m still competitive because I love this sport. Unique Neymar, like Messi. Mbappé in PSG trust who is better”
Dani Alves is fit. Even dialectically. “I’m here to help – he says – but on the pitch, not off it, eh? But as leader of the locker room, I got ready to play!”. Competitive animal if there is one, the 39-year-old Brazilian fullback exudes insane energy.
