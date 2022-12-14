Without being a crucial piece or starter, Dani Alves attended the Qatar 2022 World Cup and added a few minutes in games where the intention was to rest the starting players. Despite this, the ex-Barcelona veteran could do little on the field to prevent the Verde Amarela team from failing again against a European team, in this case his Croatian counterpart.
Right now the future of Dani Alves’s career is unknown, as it seems that the Brazilian defender’s intention was to announce his retirement every time the Brazilian team became world champion, a scenario that could not be. Thus, the player has to return to Mexico and report to the Pumas now under the command of Rafael Puente Jr. since the former Barcelona player still has 6 months of contract ahead of him with the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, without even knowing Alves’ desire to continue or leave the club, the reality is that within Pumas both the board of directors and the new coaching staff have Dani’s participation in the coming semester, because The establishment of the squad so far is valued with the presence of the 39-year-old veteran within it. Dani is currently on vacation, however, it is expected that in a couple of months he will return to Mexico and define his future.
