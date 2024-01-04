Lucia Alves, player's mother Daniel Alveswho has remained in prison since January 20, 2023 for an alleged crime of sexual assault, shared on his Instagram account a video that shows images of the alleged victim of his son, of whom he reveals his identity and offers personal data accusing her of want fame and money.

“Whoever trusts in God no longer loses the battle,” can be read in the publication by Dani Alves' mother along with the video recorded by a Brazilian lawyer, in which the young woman appears dancing and celebrating her birthday.

The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office asks for the former player Barcelona nine years in prison, in addition to ten years of supervised freedom and compensation of 150.00 euros for the affected person, while the alleged victim raises the prison request to twelve years, the maximum penalty established in the Spanish Penal Code for a crime of this nature. guy.

The trial against Dani Alves is scheduled to begin on February 5 at the Barcelona Court.

Dani Alves is in a prison in Spain. Photo: Instagram: Dani Alves / AFP

“In the graphic documents that Alves' mother has shown and that the lawyer had previously shared Graciele Queiroznot only the young woman's day-to-day actions are observed, but her name and surname are brought to light, in a most controversial move, which could lead to criminal consequences for Lucía and the aforementioned lawyer, according to some experts, due because it means ending the right to anonymity of a victim of a sexual crime,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “As echoed by various media, Lucía's publication has been reported on social networks by several users, who They have not hesitated to point out Alves's mother and the lawyer for committing an act “This is when there are only a few weeks left before the Brazilian faces a severe sentence that would keep him in prison for several years.”

