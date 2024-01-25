Lucia Alves, player's mother Daniel Alveswho has remained in prison since January 20, 2023 for an alleged crime of sexual assault, shared on his Instagram account a video that shows images of the alleged victim of his son, of whom he reveals his identity and offers personal data accusing her of want fame and money.

“Whoever trusts in God no longer loses the battle,” You can read in the publication that the mother of Daniel Alves she left a few weeks ago on her Instagram account, along with the video recorded by a Brazilian lawyer, in which the young woman appears dancing and celebrating her birthday.

Furthermore, the woman leaked the name and surname of the young complainant in some Brazilian media, thus failing to comply with the instructions of the Spanish justice system, which had prohibited the parties from revealing details.

“I did not commit any crime and everything will be proven, we just have to wait,” wrote in the last hours the mother of Daniel Alves on his Instagram account

The woman came out to defend herself and explained that she is not guilty of this situation and assured that everything is part of a conspiracy.

“Mrs. Lucía did not commit any crime. In fact, she was deceived by messages. How did they get her number and do they know who the alleged victim was? Something is wrong; let's prove the truth,” he said. Graciele Queiroz, Alves' mother's lawyer.

Serious problems in Spain

For this reason, the mother of Daniel Alves She is going to be in serious trouble, she was sued by the alleged victim of sexual abuse who believes that she has revealed intimate data and images prohibited to the public.

According to the information revealed in Spain, the Court of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona had prohibited the parties from revealing any images of the woman. Ban that was skipped Lucía Alves, por what is going to be exposed to a judicial procedure for the crime of revealing secrets.

From the player's entourage they claim that images were used that have not been used by the lawyers in the trial. “It is a video edited with music and comments in Portuguese claiming the player's innocence,” explained the Spanish newspaper Sport.

“The video images have been extracted from the victim's social networks and her surroundings. They review the woman's leisure activity and attempt to criminalize her personal life, in a desperate tactic of Alves' family one month before the trial begins in the Barcelona Court,” said the aforementioned media.

The problem could be greater because the victim alleges that they are images from several years ago, when she was still a minor. In fact, the Spanish media are aware of the images and have the video in their possession, but they have not published it due to the judicial prohibition.

“In the graphic documents that Alves' mother has shown and that the lawyer Graciele Queiroz had previously shared, not only are the daily actions of the young woman observed, but her name and surname are brought to light, in a movement of the most controversial thing, which could lead to criminal consequences for Lucía and the aforementioned lawyer, according to some experts, because it means ending the right to anonymity of a victim of a sexual crime,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “As echoed by various media, Lucía's publication has been reported on social networks by several users, who have not hesitated to point out Alves's mother and the lawyer for committing such an act when only “There are a few weeks left until the Brazilian faces a severe sentence that would keep him in prison for several years.”

“What is clear is that the dissemination of these images goes against what was ordered by the Court of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona, ​​which made it clear to the parties that no data that could identify the woman should be leaked. The videos are a violation of this judicial decision and the status of the victim,” the newspaper stated. Sport.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

