Thursday, August 3, 2023
Dani Alves makes a radical decision to “expedite” his case for alleged sexual abuse

August 3, 2023
Alves will be tried for a sexual assault allegedly committed on December 30, 2022.

Daniel Alves appeared this Wednesday before a Barcelona judge who notified him that he will go to trial for rape, a decision to which the Brazilian soccer player did not oppose so as not to delay the processinformed the Spanish justice system and its defense.

The former defender of Barça and the Brazilian team was “summoned” in a Barcelona court to receive “the resolution that concludes the investigation phase and that details the indications that the investigating magistrate considers that, from the evidence carried out, there is against him”, reported the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJCat) in a statement.

so goes the case

Alves, who has been in jail since January, showed “his opposition” to the prosecution, for which there is no date, butor “neither he nor the rest of the parties have requested or informed of any other aspect”added the TSJCat.

The law firm representing the player specified in a statement that
Alves “has stated that will not appeal the resolution in order to expedite what leads to the holding of oral proceedings“and confirmed that”has shown itself to be inconsistent with the account of the facts contained in the judicial resolution”.
Alves will be tried for a sexual assault allegedly committed on December 30, 2022, upon his return from the Qatar World Cup, in the private toilets of a Barcelona nightclub.

On January 2, the young woman denounced the player. Although he initially denied knowing her, he changed his version several times until he ended up admitting that they had had consensual relations.

The woman’s version of events remained stable and the judge rejected various appeals from Alves’ lawyers asking for his conditional release, alleging that there was a risk of flight to Brazil.

AFP

