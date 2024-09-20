The last days of the former Brazilian player Dani Alves They have not been the best, although he continues to enjoy conditional freedom after being sentenced to four years in prison for the rape of a young woman in Barcelona.

The former Barcelona footballer is waiting for the appeals from the various parties involved in his case (the prosecution, his defence and the Prosecutor’s Office) to be resolved.

“However, his two passports (Spanish and Brazilian) have been taken away so that he cannot leave the country. and he has to go to the courts to sign every week,” says Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan newspaper.

And he warns that Alves returned to social media, but changed his Instagram profile photo, which until then was completely black, and even shared several images with his followers.

“However, just a few weeks later, decided to delete (or at least close) his profile on the social network owned by ‘Meta’. However, he wanted to keep his ‘X’ account, which used to be ‘Twitter’.

“Until this week, when the former FC Barcelona player seems to have decided to also close his profile on the platform Elon Musk. “Probably forced by the hate he receives daily through social media,” says the Catalan newspaper.

And he concludes: “There are many who blame him for not stopping sharing his life of luxury and his travels despite being sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the alleged rape of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub.”