The inconsistencies continue in the case of Dani Alves in Spain, so much so that the same defense lawyer for the Brazilian player came out to confess why different versions have been given in the case by the former Pumas de la UNAM player.

“I was in shock” was the first thing the lawyer used. In reference to the Brazilian denied knowing the young woman, Martell explained that “it is because he was trying to hide his infidelity from his wife.”

Now before this, the defense lawyer of Dani Alves seeks to change strategy to be able to defend him from this trial that is becoming very complicated so far for the carioca player so far.

Dani Alves’ lawyer is well known for always looking for ways to reach agreements to avoid lengthening the cases and at this time the new lines of defense could aim to reach this point as the trial approaches.

The program ‘Speaking clear’ from TVE has interviewed several relatives of other inmates at the gates of the center who have complained about the privileges that the player currently has as opposed to non-media inmates.

We recommend you read

Dani Alves would face a sentence of almost twelve years if he is prosecuted in the case of alleged sexual assault, which would put an end to his professional football career.