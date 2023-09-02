Daniel Alves still in jail Barcelona waiting for his trial for the alleged rape of a young woman to begin at the end of 2022, but meanwhile things are happening in his life.

Joana Sanzwith whom he was living when the scandal broke, released a letter that the footballer wrote to him from his detention center.

(Luis Rubiales exploded against the Administrative Court of Sport) (Pimoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard: their team, peppered with doping by a runner)

written sense

He did it taking advantage of the concert of Rauw Alejandro at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelonaand it highlights phrases from a song by the music star.

Photo: Joana Sanz’s Instagram

“Just in case we never talk again and my favorite eyes don’t look at me again. I’m doing this for when you want to remember your crazy guy who really loved you. And I’m not going to play strong. I’m not going to front. Here to “The world knows that I’m going to cry for you, I’m going to miss you. Here there is nothing to hide, but there are a couple of things that I want to get off my chest,” Alves wrote.

And he added: “Everyone knows. Everybody knows. They know shit… we’ve argued. It’s hard for me to express myself. All my shortcomings you already know. I also have to put up with your things, but the option of removing myself never crossed my mind. And what a pity couples no longer last, they last a little. There are few old people left, let them tell us their little tricks. In what way can I see the dawn of life with you.

Sanz, on his Instagram, published the letter written by hand and in which the Brazilian’s message is clearly seen.

“I learned in all this madness that two are better than one… when one falls, the other lifts him up, when one is cold, the other warms him up. That’s how we are. Thank you for your resistance, thank you for your resilience, thank you for not give up on me. I always said that you are what I always dreamed of, but now I say that you are more than I could dream of. I know you don’t like loneliness and I know how hard all this is for you, but everything will pass and we will We’ll make it strong together. It’s incredible that I still have butterflies when I go to see you, it’s incredible that I feel so much love for you after so long… but it’s even more incredible to know that you’re there to reciprocate all of that.

Whatever, wherever, whatever. But always with you. I love you forever”.

The gesture has been most applauded by the majority of his ‘followers’, who assure that “love can do everything”. Others, on the contrary, do not understand how he can continue at the footballer’s side despite everything that has happened.

(Video: Teófilo Gutiérrez loses the filter and faces a journalist at a press conference)