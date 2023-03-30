Daniel Alves He is still in prison waiting for his situation to be resolved, after the complaint of sexual abuse. New information emerges daily about his state in prison, in the Brians 2 detention center. Now, due to the visit of his ex-partner, Joanna Sanz.

Sanz was in prison on Sunday to see the player, after the news about his breakup.

The ex-partner of the Brazilian gave a telephone interview with The Ana Rosa program to give details of his visit to prison.

Joan’s visit

Photo: Instagram Joana Sanz / Dani Alves

Joana confirmed the break with Alves after having published an extensive letter on her social networks and assured that she is “getting ahead”.

He also explained that, despite being separated, “whenever I can, I will go see him to find out how he is, how he is and to hear from him. It is a very complicated situation”.

Faced with rumors about whether his visits had to do with economic issues, Sanz clarified “We don’t have to talk about money at all because Dani and I have separate property, we have nothing in common.”

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

In addition, he acknowledged that “the only time we talked about money was at the beginning of this whole situation. I was overwhelmed and through his lawyer I asked him to arrange an apartment for me in Paris where I was going to go to work… I have never needed anything from him, we have always each had our things and our jobs. I have never wanted to leave my job to live from his”.

The model did not want to say goodbye without leaving an accurate sentence about the situation that her ex-partner is experiencing. “I am not going to judge him, this is what Justice is for.”

The journalist who held the interview left her point of view after the dialogue: “What she conveys to me is that, despite having made the decision to separate, she does not want to leave him alone as a person. I noticed a very sincere woman, who is having a very bad time and that she wants to start living ”.

