Joana Sanz She has had a bad time in 2023 after the death of her mother and the tremendous problem and accusation about her husband, the soccer player. Dani Alves who is in a prison Barcelona accused of possible rape of a young woman almost a year ago.

The model has revealed harsh intimacies about those situations that she has experienced in recent months, after those unfortunate complicated moments in her life.

Very strong…

Recently, Sanz spoke loud and clear about what happened to him and even admitted that the moments were so hard that he even thought about committing suicide.

Alves, at the end of December 2022, had a difficult situation. A young woman accuses him of alleged rape, as she says that in the bathroom there he had a sexual encounter without consent.

The truth is that Alves is imprisoned and awaiting trial, while Sanz has delivered some explosive statements.

“To this we add that my husband fails me in the hardest moment of my life, I already said it, I had a suicide attempt because I couldn't take it anymore,” she said.

And he added: “He doesn't believe in monogamy. Women are more sentimental, if we have a bad stage it will be solved. “Man is more looking for a quick escape route, he needs something new and something fresh that makes them forget about that burden, whether it is work or family.”

The model has continued her normal life, although inside she was destroyed, as her words say.

A few times he has visited him in prison and when he left prison he has spoken to the media, but his messages have not been as clear.

“Biologically, we are family and they are procreate. I find it very sad, but I am doing a market study this year. For me as long as they don't lie to me, for me they are honest, if you want to go on a trip and eat five of you, then let me know, so we can go at the same time. Don't see my idiotic face later,” he said.

