Ester Garcia, victim's lawyer Daniel Alvesannounced this Thursday her intention to appeal the sentence that has sentenced the footballer to four and a half years in prison for rape, and that imposes a “minimum” sentence, although she has revealed that her client is satisfied because she has finally been believed.

García made these statements this Thursday in front of his office, where he commented that “from a legal point of view” the sentence that imposes a “minimum” sentence of four and a half years in prison on the footballer “should be appealed”, and has indicated that His client is happy because the facts have been proven.

(We recommend you read: Surprise in Formula 1: they filter possible replacement of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes)

The new

In the event that his client considers it, García will appeal the sentence, among other issues to revoke the mitigating mitigation of reparation for damage, which, in his opinion, does not apply to the convicted person given that “there has not been even an economic effort nor a moral effort” to compensate her for the damages caused.

(You can also read: 'Supermán' López returned with an old team: this is how he prepares his return, video)

The Barcelona hearing has sentenced the footballer Dani Alves to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in the bathroom of a private room at the Sutton nightclub of Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022, forcing their will “with the use of violence.”

In the ruling, notified this Thursday, section 21 of the Barcelona hearing sentenced for a crime of sexual assault against Alves, who has already been in preventive detention for just over a year, to four and a half years in prison, five of supervised release and nine of removal from the victim, whom he must compensate with 150,000 euros .

Sanz appears

The Spanish media has been attentive to the reactions of the player's ex Joana Sanz, a model who finally spoke out after the conviction.

Sanz was born in Tenerife, Spain. See also Live matches on TV for this Sunday, March 6 Photo: Instagram: @danialves

“Sanz has needed four days to accept this sentence and publish a writing in which he blames the press for his mental health. The Canarian model forgets that it was she who decided to give interviews to different media to explain her version and sit down on 'On Friday!', live, to talk about how he was experiencing this whole situation and define a sexual assault as an “infidelity,” said Mundo Deportivo.

(We recommend you read: Another threat in Colombia? There would be a new case, player studying leaving the club)

“Tenerife is still difficult for me… They were very sad days even though I have many people who love me there. It makes me sad that I can't go have a snack with my mother or take her to the beach. I couldn't hold back the tears as I immersed myself in the sea remembering her brown-green eyes or her laugh. It's strange, but I had the feeling that the current of the sea was embracing me,” says sanz.

And he adds: “I went through Barcelona to kiss my furry friends, but the media greatly complicates my peace of mind. They corner me outside my house and I even dropped my phone on the floor, breaking the screen (thank you). So I went to Madrid and I was able to be a little happy in the midst of all the chaos. Thank you to the people who lift me up from the ground and remind me that there are not only tears of sadness.”

Finally, the model wrote: “This is my second week working 'in a row', it bothers some, but you already know that phrase 'those who can, can; and those who can't…' How does it continue? “.

(We recommend you read: Another tragedy in world athletics: champion dies after collapsing at the finish line)

More news