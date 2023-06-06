The footballer Dani Alves spends his days in prison waiting for his future to be defined in the case of the accusation of sexual abuse of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

While he knows the verdict, Alves leads his life as a prisoner, he receives few visits, mainly from his relatives.

His partner Joana Sanz was his strength, but the player’s situation has put the relationship in crisis to the point that a break has been rumored. However, Sans has not stopped visiting him.

Sanz gave his first interview since Alves’ confinement and agreed to talk about the issue of detention.

Sanz’s confessions

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

In advance of the interview made by the Vanitatis program (from Antena 3) and which will be published in its entirety this Tuesday, Joana agreed to answer about 20 questions.



In one of the previously released testimonies, Joana recounts what her visits to the Brians II prison are like.

“I see it through glass and we talk through a phone. We are not alone. They are transparent booths in which, on the sides, you have more people who, if you speak a little loud, will listen to you. That is why I find it violent and that is why we have not yet been able to

talk about the serious things that affect us. I haven’t even been able to insult him yet“, said.

The soccer player remains in a Barcelona prison. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

The director of Vanitatis and collaborator of the program assured that Sanz answers other key questions:

“Answer if she is still in love with Dani Alves, if she intends to divorce, if she has started the paperwork and if she believes in the innocence of her still husband.”

Last week it was learned that the alleged victim again referred to that moment he lived in the disco.

“He approached me and said: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ And I ‘didn’t’. He told me ‘my name is Dani, I play petanque in Hospitalet,’ the woman said.

