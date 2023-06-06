the brazilian Daniel Alves He is still waiting for the start date of his trial, after a complaint from a woman who warns that he raped her in a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.

Alves is in jail, he has little contact with the other prisoners, while ex, the model, Joanna Sanz, He delivered some statements that raised wheals.

Sanz granted an appointment to the magazine Vanitatis and exploded on the subject of Alves, which has kept her alert in recent months.

“I’m sick, very sad and scared. I’m going to the psychologist to help me, because if not, the brain says ‘ciao'”said.

And he added: “We have been together for eight years and I am not left alone with this, that our relationship as a couple has broken. I also take many other good things that we have lived and shared together. I don’t wish ill on anyone, let alone him.”

Much has been said about the relationship between the two. It is noted that she asked him for a divorce, but that is not so confirmed.

Sanz warned that “He believes that Alves is innocent. As far as I know, there hasn’t been a trial yet. We cannot convict him before that happens,” she said.

Several times, the model wrote that she was going through difficult times because of the situation she was living with Alves, but now everything is different.

Finally, he said: “I believe in his innocence and I hope I am not mistaken. Knowing him, I can say that Dani is not a bad person. That he has screwed up with our marriage, to the bottom, yes. But I think he would never have done that knowing that he could lose everything. It’s too serious.”

