Daniel Alves is days away from knowing his future, Barcelona hearing He must reveal his verdict this month after three days of trial. The Brazilian is accused by a young woman of sexual abuse in a nightclub in the Catalan city in December 2022.

It may be of interest to you: Artificial intelligence reveals what would be the ideal league for James Rodríguez

While his judicial future is being resolved, the 40-year-old former soccer player is under strict surveillance by the security of Brians 2 in Barcelonafaced with the possibility of suicide.

Dani Alves and his lawyer Inés Guardiola.

As highlighted in the last hours Emma García, 'Fiesta', The prison decided to adjust its security and surveillance measures to prevent the Brazilian from taking his own life, since his mental state would not be the best.

“Extreme measures have been taken. As a result of the trial, he became depressed. He seemed depressed, crestfallen. The educators and officials seemed to support him. For fear that he would cut himself or try to do something crazy or do something crazy. He followed that protocol. the day after the trial,” he said.

Also: Manchester United wants a figure from the Colombian National Team: they would prepare a million-dollar offer

Prison authorities adopted a three-step protocol: 'Risk Assessment', 'Security Measures' and 'Support Programs'. Daniel Alves It is constantly evaluating its condition and surveillance has increased to control access to dangerous objects.

Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

In addition, the protocol talks about emotional support for prisoners with individual therapy, leisure activities for distraction and attendance at self-help groups.

Dani Alves had escape plans

In the last few hours, information has been leaked in which it is said that Alves He had every intention of going to Brazil, if they gave him provisional freedom.

We tell you: This is how the Colombian League goes: Santa Fe failed and Medellín suffered, standings

“This information has been explained exclusively in the 'Tarde AR' program, this Friday presented by Frank Blanco. Silvia Salamo She was in charge of telling what happened, since she had been able to speak with Alves's cellmate. According to her, the footballer would have told her on several occasions of his intention to go to Brazil as soon as he obtained provisional freedom,” says Marca from Spain.

This is the penitentiary where Dani Alves is detained. See also "Men are men", Felicia Mercado defends Luis de Llano after the accusation of Sasha Sokol

It is noted that Alves He told his plan to several people in jail. “It is a revealing testimony, it is not the first time that I have been able to talk to someone inside the prison. We will give information about who was in the conversation and where it took place,” explained Sálamo, in the Telecinco program 'Fiesta'.

“His freedom has been denied on three occasions, since his former partner even told prison officials. In fact, he assured that the name of this person is known. Of course, Alves did not reveal anything more about what happened that time. night, solely about his possibility of escape,” the newspaper stated.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO