It is already known that the young woman who denounced the ex-player of the Barcelona Dani Alves He has asked the judge to keep him in prison, after questioning the latest version of the soccer player, which in his opinion contradicts the biological tests and suffers from inconsistencies, but now the treatment given to him by the other prisoners has become known.

According to legal sources, the young woman’s lawyer, Esther Garcia, He has submitted a report to the head of the fifteenth trial court in Barcelona, ​​which is investigating the rape, in which he opposes the request of the footballer’s defense to release him, if necessary with precautionary measures.

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Video: Nairo Quintana, serious complaint by a fan in Spain against him)

Without compassion

After recalling that the footballer has already offered several contradictory versions about what happened on December 30 in Barcelona at the disco Sutton from Barcelonathe lawyer insists on also questioning the explanations she gave on April 17 before the judge, before whom she asked to appear at her own request.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light See also Henderson: "Nobody cares or takes the well-being of footballers seriously"

In that statement, Alves argued that he had had consensual sexual relations with the complainant, vaginally, and alleged that in his first interrogation he had lied to hide his infidelity from his wife.

Bad treatment and insults

The ‘Fiesta’ program interviewed a fellow prisoner of the soccer player and told interesting details.

“He is lost there and everyone ‘oh, the Alves!’, ‘oh, the Alves!’. There are also rude people and in the dining room when everyone is eating and they hit the glass. ‘You, fagot! Rapist!'” the source said.

And he added: “He is thinner, more emaciated. He looks sad at times. And on some occasions he has privileges.”

(Video: Shakira, without Piqué and with a Hollywood actor in Formula 1)

Sports