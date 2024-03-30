Problems with justice do not stop in the footballer's life Dani Alves. These days he is in the news because he has just been released from a prison in Barcelona and is on parole, after he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for having raped a young woman in a nightclub in that city.

Alves is at his home in Barcelona and next to his loved ones, while voices of protest are heard after the events that occurred at the end of December 2022 and for which he was in prison since January 2023.

He is being released after paying a sum of one million euros as bail, which was imposed by the Section 21 of the Barcelona Court and that he canceled until the last moment of the deadline.

The Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves, accompanied by his lawyer, Inés Guardiola, upon his arrival at his home after being released provisionally. Photo:EFE

After 14 months, Alves was released from prison last week and lives at his home in Barcelona, ​​where he has received several people who have spent these first months of probation with him.

The Brazilian player also received a sentence of “five years of supervised freedom, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, compensation of 150,000 euros and payment of the costs of the trial for the crime of sexual assault of a young man of 23 years”, as indicated in the newspaper As de España.

When he left the prison, Alves was booed by several people who were near the place and who with banners protested that the footballer left the prison.

Dani Alves was released from prison. His lawyer accompanies him. Photo:AFP

“You have a lot of money, don't you? You have money to rape and pay well, huh. How well dressed you are, ca…”, were the screams of the people who were nearby.

However, justice requires Alves in his country. According to the Brazilian media UOL, Alves must be tried in the coming days after being accused of “stealing the music of two compatriot composers: Giuliano Matheus and Thiago Matheus“, it was warned in As.

And he adds: “The reason for the complaint is a song titled 'Avião' and that Dani Alves published in 2020 within the framework of a project for the UN with the aim of “combating misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic.” ”.

It is noted that Dani Alves participated with renowned performers in that recording as Carlinhos Brown, Fábio Jr., Roberta Miranda, Sandra de Sá and Nando Reisbut when push comes to shove Giuliano and Thiago claim authorship of the lyrics of the music.

Felipe Melo and Dani Alves Photo:EFE / Instagram: Dani Alves

“Dani Alves fraudulently excluded the names of the true creators,” the composers claim.

“In other words, to carry out a campaign against fake news, the UN used a false work of authorship,” the lawsuit says.

They also say in Brazil that Alves denies what happened. “The work was designed solely and exclusively by Daniel Alves (…) The lyrics of the song 'Avião' are not even remotely related to the tribute to someone's grandfather,” they warn and assure that what the composers want is to “enrich themselves.” illicitly at the expense of the footballer.”

