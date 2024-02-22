Daniel Alvesformer player of Barcelona, ​​PSG, Juventus and Pumas of Mexico He has been officially sentenced to spend 4 years in prison after having been declared guilty of sexual assault against a woman on December 30, 2022. The Brazilian will also have to pay a fine of more than 150 thousand euros for moral damages and injuries.

This Thursday, February 22, 2024, the Section 21 of the Barcelona Court has determined that the footballer receives a sentence of only 4 years and six months in prison, less than half of what had been budgeted in the first instance. I agree with you

reports, it is claimed that Dani Alves acted against the will of the victim for which he has been declared guilty.

It was also confirmed that the Brazilian will have to pay a compensation of little more than 150 thousand euros for the victim, this for moral damage and also a fine of more than 9 thousand euros that are destined for the crime of injuries. The Spanish authorities revealed that once the sentence of 4 years and 6 months is completed, he will have to spend 5 more years on probation, in order not to search for or contact the victim.

Dani Alves played for the last time with the Pumas of Mexico | Photo: Jam Media

Dani Alves has currently been in prison in Barcelona for a year and a month, remembering that he was placed in preventive detention since January 20, 2023, this year locked up could be considered direct for his sentence.

For now, the defense and the footballer's family have not revealed anything about it, but what is a fact is that the World Cup player's career with Brazil has ended.