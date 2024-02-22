Former Brazilian international Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after the Barcelona Court found him guilty of the crime of sexual assault.
Alves was accused of “sexual assault with penetration” of a young woman in the bathrooms of a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022. The trial ended on February 7 and this morning the parties learned of the sentence, including the player himself. .
The Prosecutor's Office had requested a sentence of nine years in prison plus ten years of probation and 150,000 euros in compensation for the victim, and finally the sentence was four and a half years in prison, a fine of 9,000 euros for a minor crime of injuries, five years of supervised release, removal and incommunicado detention of the victim for 9 years and 6 months and payment of the costs of the trial.
The former player was imprisoned in a Barcelona prison without bail on January 20, 2023, after the victim reported the events that occurred that night, and has been in prison since then. His testimony changed numerous times throughout the interrogation and trial, initially stating that he did not know the victim before stating that they had had consensual sexual relations and admitting that he feared his wife would leave him because of this. accusations.
Alves has been in provisional prison for 13 months, so that time will be deducted from the 4 years and six months of the sentence.
