The Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed this Tuesday that the images from the nightclub's security cameras Sutton of Barcelona “they completely corroborate” the complaint of the young woman who accuses Daniel Alves of rape, a case for which the Prosecutor's Office asks him for nine years in prison, but that is not all.

In the session of the Alves trial in the Barcelona Court, a dozen Mossos agents appeared this Tuesday, who testified that when they attended to the victim she was in “shock”, she “collapsed” when she gave details of the rape and She was reluctant to report because she feared that they would not believe her or that her identity would be spread, while she made it clear to them that “she did not want money, only justice.”

harsh revelation

One of the officers who took a police statement from the victim, whom she saw as “very affected,” has certified that her report of what happened was “completely corroborated” with the images from the nightclub's cameras, which recorded the moments before and after they both entered the bathroom of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Another agent of the Central Unit against Sexual Assaults (UCAS) de la Mossos has testified that at first they tried to calm the victim before giving her police statement, but that when the girl came to explain the sexual assault “she collapsed a little.”

It was the Mossos agents who told her about the scenario that would open up if she reported it or if she didn't, since the victim's fear was that her name would be revealed or that she would not be believed, since the accused was a “well-known person.” ”, so he felt “powerless”.

It was going to fly…

In the last few hours, information has been leaked in which it is said that Alves had every intention of going to Brazil, if he was given provisional freedom.

“This information has been explained exclusively in the 'Tarde AR' program, this Friday presented by Frank Blanco. Silvia Salamo She was in charge of telling what happened, since she had been able to speak with Alves's cellmate. According to her, the footballer would have told her on several occasions of his intention to go to Brazil as soon as he obtained provisional freedom,” says Marca from Spain.

🔻 After receiving medical attention, the girl made her complaint on January 2, 2023, the date since which Dani Alves has been in provisional prison, since her freedom has been denied due to the risk of flight ✈️ pic.twitter.com/IS5v9zDPlE — adn40 (@adn40) December 20, 2023

It is noted that Alves told his plan to several people in prison. “It is a revealing testimony, it is not the first time that I have managed to talk to someone inside the prison. We will give information about who was in the conversation and where it took place,” explained Sálamo, in the program Telecinco's 'Fiesta'.

“His freedom has been denied on three occasions, since his former partner even told prison officials. In fact, he assured that the name of this person is known. Of course, Alves did not reveal anything else about what happened that night, solely about his possibility of escape,” the newspaper stated.

