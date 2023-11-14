The former Juventus and Barcelona player has been in prison since January 20th and now risks a large sentence
Brazilian football legend and symbol of the successes of Barcelona’s golden years Dani Alves has been sent to trial for the crime of sexual assault. The former Juventus full-back had been reported by a 23-year-old Spanish woman who accused him of rape, which allegedly occurred in the bathrooms of a club in Barcelona – the Sutton Club – on the night of 20 December 2022.
sentence of up to 10 years
The Barcelona Tribunal Court confirmed the accusation against Dani Alves through an order, stating that the statements of the victim and witnesses are sufficient evidence for indictment. The forty-year-old Brazilian, detained in the Barcelona Brians 2 prison since January 20, 2023, is now waiting to know when the trial will be set. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
