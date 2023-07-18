Dani Alves is still awaiting sentence. The Brazilian soccer player has spent more than six months in prison for a delicate case of sexual abuse in which he has changed his version more than three times.

After filing the complaint against him on January 2, Alves stated in a chat with ‘Antena 3’, from Spain, that he had “never” seen the complainant. Later, Alves assured the judge in his case that the young woman “pounced” on him in the bathroom of the ‘Sutton’ nightclub, and that the coincidence of her in the place was a few seconds. Later, he admitted to having sexual relations with the complainant. However, he stated that they were “consensus” and that there was no abuse.

Now, when Alves is increasingly committed, he appeared the first video of him from jail. And, his broadcasters agree, Alves has had an incredible physical change since he entered prison.

(You can read: Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: see the video of his presentation at Inter Miami).

Dani Alves: his first image after six months in jail

Audience of Dani Alves in Barcelona

As revealed by the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’, on Spanish television, Dani Alves gave a new testimony in the last hours.

In this new statement, Alves insisted on his innocence, despite how forceful the testimony of his complainant has been.

“I had an obsession: protecting my marriage”Alves said, after more than 20 minutes of statement.

What is striking, emphasizes the Spanish press, is that it is the first time that Alves has been recorded on camera.

And, as they point out, his physical change is incredible.



Alves looks much thinner, with a different haircut and, according to the analysis of the Iberian press, somewhat haggard.

(Also: Lionel Messi ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami.)

Alves’ case is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

More news

SPORTS